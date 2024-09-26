THG (LON:THG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.60

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.60 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.70), with a volume of 3598998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.41) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on THG from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 49 ($0.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get THG alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on THG

THG Stock Up 2.7 %

About THG

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £740.81 million, a PE ratio of -325.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.84.

(Get Free Report)

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.