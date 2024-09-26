Thomas D. Logan Sells 7,500 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,857.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas D. Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

MIR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 1,899,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,591. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 159,404 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after buying an additional 1,031,966 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.