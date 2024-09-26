Thomas W. Powell Sells 25,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at $145,704,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of POWL traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.76. 188,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $223.96.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Powell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

