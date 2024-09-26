Thomas W. Powell Sells 25,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at $145,704,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.76. 188,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $223.96.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Powell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POWL

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.