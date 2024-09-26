Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.77 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,602 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,955 shares of company stock worth $1,053,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

