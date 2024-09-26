Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 73,882 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,365,000 after purchasing an additional 807,211 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,918,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,886,000 after purchasing an additional 267,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.