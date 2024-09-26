Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
Shares of TNGRF remained flat at $6.15 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.39.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
