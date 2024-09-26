Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

Shares of TNGRF remained flat at $6.15 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

