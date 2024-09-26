Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TYGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

TYGO stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $92.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.81. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

