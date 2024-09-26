Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,706,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 25,005,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tilray by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.