Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,706,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 25,005,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Tilray Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.