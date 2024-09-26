Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.24

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 28639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The firm has a market cap of C$685.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.54.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.90 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 70.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7300178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 94.52%.

About Timbercreek Financial

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.