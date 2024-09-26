Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 367,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPIF stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

Timothy Plan International ETF Increases Dividend

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Timothy Plan International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.