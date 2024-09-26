Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,881. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.50. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $63.84 and a 1-year high of $134.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

