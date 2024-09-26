Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

