Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $392,957.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.