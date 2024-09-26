TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 1.9%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 149,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 684,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get TORM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TORM

TORM Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.36%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.41%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.