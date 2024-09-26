Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 120,555 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,555 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $179.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

