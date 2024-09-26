Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 99,228 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $48,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

