Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,839 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $34,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $301.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.69. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $309.97. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

