Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $34,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $548.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

