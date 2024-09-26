Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $34,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Roper Technologies
In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Roper Technologies Stock Performance
ROP stock opened at $548.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.
Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
