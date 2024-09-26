Touchstar plc (LON:TST) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Touchstar Trading Up 6.8 %
LON:TST opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.47) on Thursday. Touchstar has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of £8.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,281.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.44.
