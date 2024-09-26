Touchstar plc (LON:TST) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Touchstar Trading Up 6.8 %

LON:TST opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.47) on Thursday. Touchstar has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of £8.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,281.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.44.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

