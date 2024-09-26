TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $357.00

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 353.51 ($4.73), with a volume of 66244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.50 ($4.76).

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 348.59.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

