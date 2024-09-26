Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $552.00

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 552 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.47), with a volume of 50601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.90).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tracsis from GBX 1,245 ($16.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.
