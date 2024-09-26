Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 172,702 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 119,893 call options.

PDD Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $10.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,382,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69. PDD has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie downgraded PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

