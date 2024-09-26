Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 19,720 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 278% compared to the average volume of 5,218 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 488.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 1,186,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 941,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after buying an additional 917,338 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,396. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.