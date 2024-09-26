Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDSGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,093,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 1,631,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,689. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $222.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.