Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,093,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 1,631,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,689. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $222.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.
About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF
