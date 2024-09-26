Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TSLQ opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

