Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.80. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.
Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.
About Trans-Lux
Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.
