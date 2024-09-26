Transat A.T. (TRZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Transat A.T. (TSE: TRZ) in the last few weeks:

9/13/2024 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$1.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE:TRZ traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.71. 60,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,814. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.76.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The company had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$758.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat AT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat AT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.