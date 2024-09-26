Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TCI stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) by 340.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.