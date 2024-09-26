Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.36

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.36 and last traded at C$17.36, with a volume of 19961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCL.A shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

