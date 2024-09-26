Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Travel + Leisure worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

NYSE TNL opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

