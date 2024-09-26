Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Treasure Global Price Performance

Shares of TGL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Treasure Global has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.79.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

