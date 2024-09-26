TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.49% of TreeHouse Foods worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THS. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

