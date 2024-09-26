Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trees Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CANN stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,920. Trees has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Trees had a negative return on equity of 615.40% and a negative net margin of 37.14%.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

