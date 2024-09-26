Trilogy Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$107.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.98.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

