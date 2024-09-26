Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$107.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.