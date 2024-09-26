Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 213,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.22. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million. Research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

