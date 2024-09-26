Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.98

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.98 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 64.97 ($0.87). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 49,874 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -498.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

