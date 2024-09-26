Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

