Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 9.1% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $55.75. Approximately 6,588,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,770,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 433.6% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,659 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 1,370,741 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 859,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

