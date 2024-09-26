Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $6,145,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,035,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $2,191,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

