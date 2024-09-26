Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Shares Up 0.8%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.
Triumph Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
