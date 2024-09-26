TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ERNZ traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,864. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00.

Get TrueShares Active Yield ETF alerts:

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.