Truist Financial Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 69.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,155 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

