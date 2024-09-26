Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $14.13

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $13.58. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 2,983,483 shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.