Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $14.13

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $13.58. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 2,983,483 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.