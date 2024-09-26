Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Down 3.6%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 75,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 168,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Tudor Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.17 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

