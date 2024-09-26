Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,558,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 736.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,987,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.