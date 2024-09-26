Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stake Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $81,206.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,259,849.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,259,849.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,386 shares of company stock valued at $770,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

