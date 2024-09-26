TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in TXO Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO opened at $18.67 on Thursday. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently -38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $80,004,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

