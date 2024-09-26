TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Down 48.8% in September

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In related news, CEO Bob R. Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 878,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1,127.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 942,295 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,159. The company has a market cap of $572.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.97%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.