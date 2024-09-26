Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Tyro Payments stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

